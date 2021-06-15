CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $43,427,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

