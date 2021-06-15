CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez Sells 10,000 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,219.01.

On Friday, May 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.02 million, a PE ratio of -249.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

