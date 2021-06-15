Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 0.8% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 739,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after buying an additional 156,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 10,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,803. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

