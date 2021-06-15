Cascades’ (CAS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades stock opened at C$14.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.