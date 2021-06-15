Cash Tech (CATE) Price Tops $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Cash Tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $274,711.48 and approximately $32,463.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00796271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00085594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.51 or 0.08009503 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

CATE is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

