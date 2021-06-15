CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/14/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

6/8/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

6/7/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

6/2/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/25/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/24/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/24/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/17/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/13/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

4/20/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

