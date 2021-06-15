Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.76. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

