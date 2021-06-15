Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.41.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.02. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,408,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

