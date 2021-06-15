CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

