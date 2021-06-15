CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE opened at $87.70 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

