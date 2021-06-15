CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) vs. Qudian (NYSE:QD) Financial Review

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 1.09 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CCUR and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Qudian 27.51% 3.66% 2.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qudian beats CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referral services to third-party financial service providers. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

