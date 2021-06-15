CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.
CX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 97,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $3,725,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CEMEX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $7,388,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
