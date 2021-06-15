CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

CX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 97,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $3,725,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CEMEX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $7,388,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

