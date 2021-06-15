Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Retail Properties by 775.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 4,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,333. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.