Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.70. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 3,842 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.