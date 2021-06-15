Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $765.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

