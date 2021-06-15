Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $276.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.