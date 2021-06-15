Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after buying an additional 434,847 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.09. 672,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,555,941. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $344.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.