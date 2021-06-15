Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.48. 129,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $425.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

