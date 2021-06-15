Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Generac by 2,647.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 68,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 66,195 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

