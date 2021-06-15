Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 23,351 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

NYSE BA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,376. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

