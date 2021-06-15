Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,604,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $70.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

