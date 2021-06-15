Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 5,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,076,000. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

