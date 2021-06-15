CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CEVA. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $45.67 on Monday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.48, a PEG ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.73.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CEVA by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CEVA by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

