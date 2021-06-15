CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CNFN opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. CFN Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

