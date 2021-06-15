CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CNFN opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. CFN Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.