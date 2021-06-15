CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGEI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 5,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. CGE Energy has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About CGE Energy

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

