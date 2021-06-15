CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.30

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$111.30 and last traded at C$111.23, with a volume of 29597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

