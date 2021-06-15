Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $25.58 or 0.00063614 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.06 billion and $1.56 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00792741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.04 or 0.07938252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.