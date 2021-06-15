ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $20.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

ChampionX stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 51,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

