Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 13th total of 81,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $80.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

