Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $128,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $690.61 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

