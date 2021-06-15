Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Boosted by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,486,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -306.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

