Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

