Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 3.8%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 4,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,182,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $648.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

