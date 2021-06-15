Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. 59,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,485. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $648.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

