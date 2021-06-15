Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 312,520 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4,372.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 202,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,695. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

