Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,721 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.61. 16,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,647. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

