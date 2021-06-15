Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $15.27 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. 33,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -235.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

