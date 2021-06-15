Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $37,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.98. 5,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.17 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

