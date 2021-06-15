Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 212,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

