Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 8,640 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,831. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

