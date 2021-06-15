Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,040. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00.

