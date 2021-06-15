China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CIADY remained flat at $$58.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

