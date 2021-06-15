China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.92

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 4751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

