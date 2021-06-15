China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 21,713 shares.The stock last traded at $18.05 and had previously closed at $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

