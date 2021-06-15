Chonk (CHONK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,501.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $73.59 or 0.00182892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $19,501.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00795657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00085329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.46 or 0.07946726 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.