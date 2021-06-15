CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 86,500 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after buying an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,335,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

