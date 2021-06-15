CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

VXF opened at $187.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

