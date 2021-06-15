CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,150 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Accel Entertainment worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

ACEL stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,397 shares of company stock worth $2,621,413 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

