CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

