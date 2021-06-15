CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 150,018 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,018 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,991,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after acquiring an additional 465,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,149. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

